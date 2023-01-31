UrduPoint.com

ADC For Making Nutrition Program Effective In SBA

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2023 | 08:16 PM

The ongoing Nutrition Program in the district Shaheed Benazirabad would be made more effective in order to provide relief to food paucity victims' mothers and children

This was stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Muhammad Saleem Jatoi while chairing a meeting of the District Coordination Committee for Nutrition Program.

ADC instructed all members of the Coordination Committee to organize awareness programs in rural and urban areas of the district regarding health issues due to food paucity in children and treatment of severely affected children.

She said that for the purpose coordination could be sought from social welfare organizations and respected citizens. Briefing the meeting regarding the ongoing program for eliminating food paucity in mother and child, the District Nutrition Program Officer Dr Muhammad Alam Malik informed that low quality food and sub-standard food items are adversely affecting the health of the public.

He said that the Sindh Government is seriously working to meet the malnutrition issue in children and elders. He said for the purpose different projects are in progress in the district to meet the malnutrition issue. He said that the objective of the program is to remove food paucity issues.

He said that even if complete food is available for children it does not contain all necessary ingredients. The Nutrition Program Officer said that for that reason mothers and children soon become victims of malnutrition.

The meeting was also attended by District education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, Additional District Health Officer Dr Umer Jamali, District Manager PPHI Arif Abbasi, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, District Population Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, Agriculture Officer RahibAli, officials from departments of Livestock, Population, health and other related departments and representatives of social welfare organizations.

