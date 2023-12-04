ADC for resolving citizens’ problems on priority basis

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Tank Tanvir Khan on Monday paid a surprise visit to the Service Delivery Center (SDC) and directed the officials concerned to resolve citizens’ problems on an immediate basis.

According to the district administration, the ADC along with Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam Khan visited various sections including the record room. The computer operators briefed the visiting officers about land records, mutations, fard and registries in detail.

The ADC inquired from the visiting citizens about their issues and the facilities being extended to them at the center. On which, most of the people expressed their satisfaction.

He also issued necessary instructions to the SDC staff that the public issues must be addressed on priority without any delay.