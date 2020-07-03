ADC for strictly implementation of SOPs, visits bus, coaches stands

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Bashir Ahmad Friday visited various bus, coaches and Suzuki stands across Kohat and reviewed the steps being taken for the implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government to ensure safety to the public from corona infection

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Bashir Ahmad Friday visited various bus, coaches and Suzuki stands across Kohat and reviewed the steps being taken for the implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government to ensure safety to the public from corona infection.

Talking to the transporters, Bus, Coaches Suzuki stands owners and media representatives, ADC Kohat Bashir Ahmad said that whatever steps the government and the administration are taking in this hour of need are in the best interest of the people and the country and their aim is to speed up the process.

He said that Coronavirus would be eradicated from the country with the collective efforts of the people and government.

He said that if the government and the people acted together on SOPs, economic activities would continue in an efficient manner and the health of the people would be protected.

He said that it was important to ensure implementation of transport SOPs at all times as it was essential for the protection of public health and the economy.

ADC Bashir Ahmad directed that use of masks in buses and vehicles, use of sanitizers, avoiding handshakes and hugs is a necessary and essential issue so all stakeholders should ensure implementation of these issues. Bashir Ahmed warned that those who violate SOPs will not be lenient.