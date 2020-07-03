UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADC For Strictly Implementation Of SOPs, Visits Bus, Coaches Stands

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 04:09 PM

ADC for strictly implementation of SOPs, visits bus, coaches stands

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Bashir Ahmad Friday visited various bus, coaches and Suzuki stands across Kohat and reviewed the steps being taken for the implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government to ensure safety to the public from corona infection

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Bashir Ahmad Friday visited various bus, coaches and Suzuki stands across Kohat and reviewed the steps being taken for the implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government to ensure safety to the public from corona infection.

Talking to the transporters, Bus, Coaches Suzuki stands owners and media representatives, ADC Kohat Bashir Ahmad said that whatever steps the government and the administration are taking in this hour of need are in the best interest of the people and the country and their aim is to speed up the process.

He said that Coronavirus would be eradicated from the country with the collective efforts of the people and government.

He said that if the government and the people acted together on SOPs, economic activities would continue in an efficient manner and the health of the people would be protected.

He said that it was important to ensure implementation of transport SOPs at all times as it was essential for the protection of public health and the economy.

ADC Bashir Ahmad directed that use of masks in buses and vehicles, use of sanitizers, avoiding handshakes and hugs is a necessary and essential issue so all stakeholders should ensure implementation of these issues. Bashir Ahmed warned that those who violate SOPs will not be lenient.

Related Topics

Vehicles Kohat Media All From Government Suzuki Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

After A Highly Successful Pre-order Phase, HUAWEI ..

6 minutes ago

Commission issues public notice in Amir Tahkalay c ..

1 minute ago

KP cabinet to meet on July 6

1 minute ago

Pakistan spends over $ 1165 million on import of t ..

1 minute ago

Drug Inspector Kohat inspects medical stores

1 minute ago

England to Scrap Quarantine for Int'l Arrivals Fro ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.