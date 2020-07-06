ADC for swift cleaning of storm water drains

Additional Deputy Commissioner Liaquat Ali Kalhoro on Monday visited 'Thandi Sarak' and inspected the post rain situation there

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Liaquat Ali Kalhoro on Monday visited 'Thandi Sarak' and inspected the post rain situation there. On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the ADC asked officials of WASA and other concerned organizations to enhance manpower for draining accumulated rain water out from low lying areas and ensure cleaning of storm water drains.

On the occasion, the ADC warned that no negligence would be tolerated and strict action would be initiated for not implementing government directives.

The additional DC was accompanied by officers of concerned departments during his visit.