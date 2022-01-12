UrduPoint.com

ADC For Taking Legal Action Against Profiteers, Hoarders

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 10:01 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) on Wednesday presided over a meeting to fix prices of food and daily use items, control profiteering and ensure implementation on prices fixed by the Government

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) on Wednesday presided over a meeting to fix prices of food and daily use items, control profiteering and ensure implementation on prices fixed by the Government.

According to a handout issued by the District Information Office, ADC on the occasion said that for controlling soaring prices of essential items, profiteering and hoarding complaints centers have established at taluka level for resolving public grievances regarding price spike.

ADC directed officers of price control and Bureau of supply department to check prices of essential commodities along with relevant Taluka Assistant Commissioners and take legal action against violators.

He directed shopkeepers to sell essential items at Government fixed prices and display price lists in prominent places in their shops.

