ADC for timely completion of development schemes in Lasbela

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Lasbela Farhan Sulaiman Ronjho on Friday inspected various ongoing development schemes in the district under the supervision of the Department of Communications and Works (C&W).

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Lasbela Farhan Sulaiman Ronjho on Friday inspected various ongoing development schemes in the district under the supervision of the Department of Communications and Works (C&W).

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) inspected development schemes including Dami Bridge Uthal to Lakara road leading to Linda Bridge and Master Fazal to Ghafoor Hotel roads.

He also instructed B&R's Engineer Haji Ehsanullah Lund Baloch that measures would be taken to start work of Black top soon.

He later inspected the ongoing work of Officer Club and Family Park under construction and also examined the cleanliness of the park.

He also directed concerned officials to ensure timely completion of ongoing development projects.

No negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he said.