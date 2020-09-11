UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADC For Timely Completion Of Development Schemes In Lasbela

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:08 PM

ADC for timely completion of development schemes in Lasbela

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Lasbela Farhan Sulaiman Ronjho on Friday inspected various ongoing development schemes in the district under the supervision of the Department of Communications and Works (C&W).

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Lasbela Farhan Sulaiman Ronjho on Friday inspected various ongoing development schemes in the district under the supervision of the Department of Communications and Works (C&W).

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) inspected development schemes including Dami Bridge Uthal to Lakara road leading to Linda Bridge and Master Fazal to Ghafoor Hotel roads.

He also instructed B&R's Engineer Haji Ehsanullah Lund Baloch that measures would be taken to start work of Black top soon.

He later inspected the ongoing work of Officer Club and Family Park under construction and also examined the cleanliness of the park.

He also directed concerned officials to ensure timely completion of ongoing development projects.

No negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he said.

Related Topics

Hotel Road Lasbela Uthal Family Top

Recent Stories

Russian-French Working Group Discusses Counterterr ..

2 minutes ago

Chairman HEC rebuts news about 'Single Policy for ..

2 minutes ago

IG Punjab visited Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, reviewe ..

2 minutes ago

Finally a day Afghans have been yearning for: Prim ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister distributes compensatory cheques am ..

6 minutes ago

Nation marks Quaid's 72nd death anniversary

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.