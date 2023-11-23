Open Menu

ADC (F&P) Chairs District Emergency Board Meeting Held

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2023 | 01:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) District Emergency Board/Disaster Management Authority Sialkot under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Muzaffar Mukhtar was held in DC Office Committee Room.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal said that Rescue 1122 Sialkot responded to a total of 2,297 emergency calls during the month of October, in which 846 roadside accidents, 1046 medical emergencies, 49 fire incidents, 69 crime cells, 2 building collapse incidents and 285 miscellaneous emergency services were provided.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Muzaffar Mukhtar said that the scope of the community training program should be expanded to the people and citizens working in industries, hospitals, schools, colleges and other commercial buildings.

He created a mechanism for referring patients from district/tehsil headquarters hospitals to Lahore and other hospitals.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) said that it should be ensured that the hospital administration in the other city admits the patient without wasting time and starts their treatment. In this regard, hospital to hospital administration must be in touch.

