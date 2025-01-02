Open Menu

ADC General Chairs District Price Control Committee Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 04:00 PM

ADC General chairs District Price Control Committee meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) A meeting of the District price Control Committee Sialkot was held at the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Ayub Bukhari.

Vice Chairman Khalid Butt, President Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Mehr Ghulam Mujtaba, General Secretary Sheikh Javed Haider, District Officer (DO) Industries/Secretary Price Committee Abdul Quddoos, AD Zeeshan Ahmed, Aqeel Kapoor, Malik Taj, Ashfaq Nazar, Chaudhry Khurram, Hafiz Naseer, Hina Noreen, Secretary Market Committee Malik Abdullah were also present on this occasion.

During the meeting, the prices of food items were reviewed in the meeting and recommendations for their new prices were compiled and sent to the District Controller of Prices.

