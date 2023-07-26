ADC General chairs meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Syed Asad Raza Kazmi has said to prevent mosquitoes, it is important to keep environment clean and dry.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting of District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) for Anti-Dengue.

In this context, officials of government institutions had to perform their duties diligentlyand honestly while it was the duty of every man to keep their homes, roofs, storesand gardens clean, he said.