ADC-General Chairs Meeting Of Quality Control Board Sialkot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Sialkot Asad Raza Kazmi has said no one would be allowed to buy and sell drugs without drug sale licence.
Action would be taken under the Drug Control Act against medical stores and medicine distributors for sale of expired, prohibited, unregistered medicines, records of controlled drugs and failure to maintain warranty, he said while hearing cases at the 136th meeting of District Quality Control board Sialkot.
Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Rehan Azhar, Drug Controller Naila Rafiq, Secretary District Quality Control Board Farrukh Majeed, Member/Medicine Expert Dr.
Mohsin Javed, Deputy Drug Controller Daska Shayan Raza, Drug Inspector Pasrur Naveed Sarwar and Drug Inspector Sambrial Abu Bakar attended the meeting.
Asad Kazmi said drug inspectors should regularly inspect medical stores and ensure the required temperature in cold chain and medical stores in transportation of medicine, while taking action against quacks.
At the meeting, 38 cases were heard regarding sale of prohibited drugs and controlled drugs without drug sale licence and non-availability of qualified person and warranty of drugs. Five drug challans were sent to Gujranwala while 15 were directed to conduct re-inspections while 18 were given warnings.
