Open Menu

ADC-General Chairs Meeting Of Quality Control Board Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ADC-General chairs meeting of Quality Control Board Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Sialkot Asad Raza Kazmi has said no one would be allowed to buy and sell drugs without drug sale licence.

Action would be taken under the Drug Control Act against medical stores and medicine distributors for sale of expired, prohibited, unregistered medicines, records of controlled drugs and failure to maintain warranty, he said while hearing cases at the 136th meeting of District Quality Control board Sialkot.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Rehan Azhar, Drug Controller Naila Rafiq, Secretary District Quality Control Board Farrukh Majeed, Member/Medicine Expert Dr.

Mohsin Javed, Deputy Drug Controller Daska Shayan Raza, Drug Inspector Pasrur Naveed Sarwar and Drug Inspector Sambrial Abu Bakar attended the meeting.

Asad Kazmi said drug inspectors should regularly inspect medical stores and ensure the required temperature in cold chain and medical stores in transportation of medicine, while taking action against quacks.

At the meeting, 38 cases were heard regarding sale of prohibited drugs and controlled drugs without drug sale licence and non-availability of qualified person and warranty of drugs. Five drug challans were sent to Gujranwala while 15 were directed to conduct re-inspections while 18 were given warnings.

Related Topics

Hearing Drugs Sale Gujranwala Buy Sialkot Daska Pasrur Sambrial

Recent Stories

PML-N parliamentary party, allies set to meet toda ..

PML-N parliamentary party, allies set to meet today

34 minutes ago
 Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts ..

Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality educati ..

2 hours ago
 Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related ..

Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for i ..

Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA

3 hours ago
 Newly-elected KP members take oath today

Newly-elected KP members take oath today

4 hours ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears bef ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC

4 hours ago
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high po ..

Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance de ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

8 hours ago
 US stock markets drift lower on disappointing econ ..

US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data

17 hours ago
 2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochista ..

2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan