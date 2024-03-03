ADC General chairs special price magistrates meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) A meeting of special price magistrates was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Sialkot Syed Asad Raza Kazmi here on Sunday.

All special magistrates including assistant commissioners of four tehsils participated in the meeting.

Kazmi directed the magistrates to speed up action against hoarders and profiteers and ensure supply of food items to consumers at fixed rates.

The secretary industries highlighted the performance of magistrates for the month of February and said that 39 special magistrates conducted a total of 44,061 inspections during the month. He said that 489 shopkeepers were fined Rs. 2,142,500 for illegal profiteering while 24 shops were sealed and 51 people were arrested.