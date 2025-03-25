ADC General reviews emergency services and facilities at Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital,

- Home
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 01:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Ayub Bukhari made a surprise visit to the Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital late last night.
During his visit,he reviewed the free emergency treatment facility provided at the trauma center and inquired about medical facilities, laboratory tests and medicines available at the hospital from the patients and their families.
The ADC General Ayub Bukhari checked the attendance of the paramedical staff and questioned the DMS Dr. Ali Imran about the arrangements for patient attendants and the procedure for changing the bed sheets.
ADC General said that as per the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, it was the Primary responsibility of the hospital administrators to provide medicines, laboratory tests and other medical facilities to the patients.He added that the district administration has been directed to conduct daily inspections to monitor compliance.
The ADC further reminded medical staff to perform their duty with honesty and dedication and spare no effort in serving the suffering humanity.
Earlier, ADCG expressed concern over the collection of three times higher parking fee than the scheduled rate at the hospital parking stand and sought an explanation from the hospital administration and handed over the contractor to the Rangpura police station for overcharging in the presence of the DMS.
He said that the hospital administration should display a board with the scheduled fee rates at a prominent place and on which the phone number should be listed in case of complaint.
He said that overcharging should not be tolerated at all and the parking contract will be executed as per the scheduled parking fee, otherwise action will be taken as per the law.
