ADC Gohar Urges Strong Preventive Measures In Dengue Control Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 06:00 PM

ADC Gohar urges strong preventive measures in dengue control meeting

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Abbottabad, Gohar Ali Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparations for dengue prevention and control. The meeting was held in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

During the session, officials from the Health Department provided a detailed briefing on ongoing and planned measures to tackle dengue. ADC Gohar Ali emphasized the importance of proactive and coordinated efforts from all departments. He directed the Health Department to ensure dengue prevention protocols are strictly implemented across all Basic Health Units (BHUs).

He also instructed the concerned departments to launch a dedicated public awareness campaign to educate citizens about dengue prevention.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Shakeel Sarwar, Deputy DHO Dr. Shehzad Iqbal, MS DHQ, District Information Officers (male and female), representatives from police, TMAs of Abbottabad, Havelian, Lora, Lower Tanawal, WASA, and the Local Government Department, among others.

