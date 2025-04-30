ADC Gohar Urges Strong Preventive Measures In Dengue Control Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Abbottabad, Gohar Ali Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparations for dengue prevention and control. The meeting was held in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.
During the session, officials from the Health Department provided a detailed briefing on ongoing and planned measures to tackle dengue. ADC Gohar Ali emphasized the importance of proactive and coordinated efforts from all departments. He directed the Health Department to ensure dengue prevention protocols are strictly implemented across all Basic Health Units (BHUs).
He also instructed the concerned departments to launch a dedicated public awareness campaign to educate citizens about dengue prevention.
The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Shakeel Sarwar, Deputy DHO Dr. Shehzad Iqbal, MS DHQ, District Information Officers (male and female), representatives from police, TMAs of Abbottabad, Havelian, Lora, Lower Tanawal, WASA, and the Local Government Department, among others.
Recent Stories
Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Renewables First & New Energy Nexus launch CLIP to power country's climate tech ecosystem6 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer awarded life term6 minutes ago
-
Netherlands embassy celebrates King's Day with sports diplomacy focus6 minutes ago
-
India exposed as global terror sponsor:Ashrafi6 minutes ago
-
Young leaders unite for climate action at the PCF Climate Youth Summit 20256 minutes ago
-
ATH moves towards paperless future with donation of 54 smart computers6 minutes ago
-
Governor appoints Dr. Yaqoob Bangash as permanent Principal Edwards College6 minutes ago
-
ADC Gohar urges strong preventive measures in dengue control meeting6 minutes ago
-
PPP to hold Labour Day function at Nishtar Hall6 minutes ago
-
CM approves plan for state-of-the-art safari park in Nowshera16 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi attends 22nd Pharma Asia International exhibition16 minutes ago
-
RTI empowers media as instrument for accountability: Commissioner KPIC16 minutes ago