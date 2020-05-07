ADC Hangu confirmed 18 more corona positive cases

(@FahadShabbir)

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) : Additional Deputy Commissioner Hangu Irfan Mehsud Thursday said that there were 18 more cases of coronavirus tested positive in Hangu and all of the 18 people including two women, arrived from Doha, Qatar on Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus patients in Hangu has risen to 20.

Similarly, 14 patients have recovered in Hangu. The ADC said that there was no case of coronavirus internally in Hangu. "We will be burdened by people coming from the Gulf countries because they have a high rate of positive patients," he confirmed.