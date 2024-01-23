ADC Haripur Inspects SDC Khanpur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 06:58 PM
KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The Additional Deputy Commissioner Haripur Tuesday inspected the Service Delivery Center (SDC) Khanpur, during the visit the ADC also interacted with the visitors and inquired about the staff and provision of services at the center. He also issued necessary instructions.
Following the special instructions from the DC Haripur, the Additional Deputy Commissioner General Haripur conducted a Khuli Kutchery at the Tehsil office Khanpur to address the issues of the masses regarding revenue department.
Assistant Commissioner Khanpur, Deputy Director Databases, Tehsildar Khanpur and heads of various district departments were present on the occasion. During the Khuli Kutchery, the ADC Haripur listened to public grievances and issued necessary instructions to the concerned officers to address the grievances on the spot.
A large number of people from different walks of life were present in the Khuli Kutchery and registered their complaints, most of the issues were resolved on the spot.
