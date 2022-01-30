UrduPoint.com

ADC Headquarters Reviews Smart Lockdown Restrictions

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2022 | 08:00 PM

ADC Headquarters reviews smart lockdown restrictions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters, Marzia Saleem here on Sunday reviewed smart lockdown restrictions imposed in different areas to control spread of Covid-19 cases.

According to a district administration spokesman, she directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict implementation of smart lockdown restrictions so that the target of the lockdown could be achieved.

On the occasion, District Health Officer, Rawalpindi Dr Ahsan Ghani and other officers concerned were also present.

The ADC Headquarters was briefed about all the arrangements made to restrict the movement of the residents under smart lockdown.

She urged the citizens to strictly follow the guidelines, adopt Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures and cooperate with the administration to control spread of the virus.

The spokesman informed that the district administration had imposed smart lockdown in six areas of Rawalpindi to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Primary and Secondary Health Care Department Punjab on the request of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had issued orders for certain restrictions and controlled movement in different areas including Street No.

6, Shamisabad, St No. 3, Race Course Road, St No. 4, Khan Avenue Chaklala, Scheme-III, St No. 6 & 8, Muhammadi City, Muslim Town, St No. 18, Scheme-III and St No. 27 Wah Model Town, Phase Two, Taxila to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The smart lockdown would continue till Feb 2.

All houses with positive cases were quarantined. Police and administration were checking them and anyone not staying inside the house would be penalized.

He said, the areas were recommended for smart/temporary lockdown in general public interest.

He also said that all markets, shopping malls, restaurants, public and private offices would remain closed in these areas while medical stores, hospitals, petrol pumps, take away food home delivery and media office were allowed to work round the clock.

The grocery, milk, fruit, vegetable, meat, chicken shops and bakeries were directed to close down at 6:00 pm.

He also appealed to the people to cooperate with the district administration and advised the citizens to wear face masks to avoid coronavirus.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Punjab Road Rawalpindi Taxila Sunday Market Muslim Media All Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalanda ..

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 hour ago
 PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

11 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

19 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>