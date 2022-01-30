ADC Headquarters reviews smart lockdown restrictions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters, Marzia Saleem here on Sunday reviewed smart lockdown restrictions imposed in different areas to control spread of Covid-19 cases.

According to a district administration spokesman, she directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict implementation of smart lockdown restrictions so that the target of the lockdown could be achieved.

On the occasion, District Health Officer, Rawalpindi Dr Ahsan Ghani and other officers concerned were also present.

The ADC Headquarters was briefed about all the arrangements made to restrict the movement of the residents under smart lockdown.

She urged the citizens to strictly follow the guidelines, adopt Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures and cooperate with the administration to control spread of the virus.

The spokesman informed that the district administration had imposed smart lockdown in six areas of Rawalpindi to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Primary and Secondary Health Care Department Punjab on the request of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had issued orders for certain restrictions and controlled movement in different areas including Street No.

6, Shamisabad, St No. 3, Race Course Road, St No. 4, Khan Avenue Chaklala, Scheme-III, St No. 6 & 8, Muhammadi City, Muslim Town, St No. 18, Scheme-III and St No. 27 Wah Model Town, Phase Two, Taxila to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The smart lockdown would continue till Feb 2.

All houses with positive cases were quarantined. Police and administration were checking them and anyone not staying inside the house would be penalized.

He said, the areas were recommended for smart/temporary lockdown in general public interest.

He also said that all markets, shopping malls, restaurants, public and private offices would remain closed in these areas while medical stores, hospitals, petrol pumps, take away food home delivery and media office were allowed to work round the clock.

The grocery, milk, fruit, vegetable, meat, chicken shops and bakeries were directed to close down at 6:00 pm.

He also appealed to the people to cooperate with the district administration and advised the citizens to wear face masks to avoid coronavirus.