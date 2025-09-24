ADC Headquarters stresses joint action to combat dengue

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Nasir Shehzad Dogar has said that dengue is a serious public health challenge and citizens must adopt preventive measures to make government efforts effective.

Chairing a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee on dengue at the DC Office Committee Room, he warned of strict action against those involved in bogus anti-dengue activities. He directed heads of all district departments to closely monitor 1,857 identified hotspots across the district, including 413 in Ahmadpur East, 608 in Bahawalpur City, 223 in Bahawalpur Saddar, 234 in Hasilpur, 119 in Khairpur Tamewali and 260 in Yazman.

He warned vector surveillance teams that negligence or delay in anti-dengue work would lead to departmental proceedings.

He also instructed the health department to give special attention to suspected dengue patients and ensure proper treatment. He stressed that effective dengue prevention requires a joint strategy between the district administration and citizens.

Public places where larvae are found will face strict legal action, and households should install protective nets on doors, windows and ventilators. The ADC said all departments must follow prescribed procedures strictly, adding that no effort or resource would be spared to control the outbreak. The meeting also reviewed practical steps already taken by various departments for dengue prevention.