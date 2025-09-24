Open Menu

ADC Headquarters Stresses Joint Action To Combat Dengue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM

ADC Headquarters stresses joint action to combat dengue

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Nasir Shehzad Dogar has said that dengue is a serious public health challenge and citizens must adopt preventive measures to make government efforts effective.

Chairing a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee on dengue at the DC Office Committee Room, he warned of strict action against those involved in bogus anti-dengue activities. He directed heads of all district departments to closely monitor 1,857 identified hotspots across the district, including 413 in Ahmadpur East, 608 in Bahawalpur City, 223 in Bahawalpur Saddar, 234 in Hasilpur, 119 in Khairpur Tamewali and 260 in Yazman.

He warned vector surveillance teams that negligence or delay in anti-dengue work would lead to departmental proceedings.

He also instructed the health department to give special attention to suspected dengue patients and ensure proper treatment. He stressed that effective dengue prevention requires a joint strategy between the district administration and citizens.

Public places where larvae are found will face strict legal action, and households should install protective nets on doors, windows and ventilators. The ADC said all departments must follow prescribed procedures strictly, adding that no effort or resource would be spared to control the outbreak. The meeting also reviewed practical steps already taken by various departments for dengue prevention.

Recent Stories

Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad

Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad

25 seconds ago
 UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programme ..

UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programmes

39 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperat ..

Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperation with Australia

41 minutes ago
 Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel T ..

Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel Tech show at 2026 edition

55 minutes ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pres ..

G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pressing international issues

56 minutes ago
 TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Foru ..

TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Forum

1 hour ago
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to r ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to reduce carbon emissions

1 hour ago
 World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier mak ..

World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier makes first call at Jebel Ali

1 hour ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways become Main Partners ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways become Main Partners of Euroleague Basketball

1 hour ago
 Fujairah CP appoints Acting Director of Fujairah F ..

Fujairah CP appoints Acting Director of Fujairah Foundation for Regions Developm ..

1 hour ago
 AI suspected in cyberattack on European airports, ..

AI suspected in cyberattack on European airports, say experts

2 hours ago
 New report highlights UAE’s roadmap to advance A ..

New report highlights UAE’s roadmap to advance Alzheimer’s disease care

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan