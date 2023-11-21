ADC held a meeting of price control magistrates

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) A meeting of price control magistrates was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner-I, Liaqat Ali Kalhoro at his office here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the meeting, the ADC said that the supply of food items to the people of the district at cheap prices is being ensured and the performance of the price control magistrates is being reviewed on a daily basis, the purpose of which is to provide relief to people by keeping food prices stable.

The ADC Kalhoro also directed the magistrates to take all possible measures to ensure the supply of quality food items to citizens at government rates.