ADC holds awareness meeting with people on dengue prevention

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Relief Muhammad Imran Khan on Monday visited dengue hotspot Union Council Sufaid Dheri here and held awareness meetings with the local population regarding preventive measures.

The ADC seeking the public cooperation said that dengue fever could only be prevented through support of the masses, adding that the district administration was taking all precautionary measures and public support was imperative to control the spread of dengue.

He said that as per the directives of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar all the line departments had been activated to take timely measures to eliminate dengue mosquito larvae during the breeding season.

He assured to resolve the problems of the locals pertaining to cleanliness, electricity and supply of pure drinking water without any delay.

On the occasion the ADC took notice of a broken-down tube-well in the area and got it repaired and operationalized and directed provision of water supply as per the schedule.

He also directed WSSP to clear the blocked drains and sewerage lines in the area.