ADC holds “Khuli Kachehri” for VC secretaries

(@FahadShabbir)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Dr Adil Ayub on Friday held “Khuli Kachehri” (Open Court) for Village Council (VC) secretaries to resolve their issues.

Assistant Commissioner Haripur, Syed Hamza Abbas, Assistant Directors , Local Governments, Haripur and Khanpur and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.

The secretaries registered their complaints on the occasion and the ADC directed the concerned authorities to resolve them on priority.

The Open courts for the village council secretaries would be organized in future, the ADC added.

