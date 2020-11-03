ADC holds open court in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur, Akhtar Hussain Qureshi held an open court in Gujar Khan on Monday aimed to resolve issues pending with Revenue Department at his office here on Tuesday.

The open court was attended among others by a large number of citizens, particularly residents of Sukkur and Rohri talukas.

The DC asked the AC Sukkur city and revenue officers to resolve the issues faced by the public on priority basis, warning that all those found negligent in their duties will be proceeded as per law.