ADC HQ, AC Cantt Visit Different Areas To Cover Polio Refusal Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 09:34 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters (HQ) and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt on Thursday visited different areas of Habib Colony and covered polio refusal cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters (HQ) and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt on Thursday visited different areas of Habib Colony and covered polio refusal cases.

According to a Rawalpindi Cantonment board spokesman, 572 polio workers were visiting door to door to administrator polio drops to the children in all Cantt Board areas, including rural ones. The campaign would conclude on Friday (January 28).

The polio campaign was launched here under Pakistan's Expanded Programme on Immunization with an aim to make Pakistan a polio free country, he said.

To a question he said that the polio teams had been directed to adopt all possible precautionary measures and corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the campaign.

He informed that strict implementation of the Corona SOPs was being ensured in Cantonment General Hospital.

He expressed the hope that the target set for the 5-day campaign would be achieved with the help of the Health Department.

>