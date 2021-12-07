UrduPoint.com

ADC HQs Checks Record Of NGO

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 09:52 PM

ADC HQs checks record of NGO

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Muhammad Khalid visited the office of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) Heart Saver Foundation at the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology on Tuesday and checked its record including funds and donations, and also raised some questions about its functioning

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Muhammad Khalid visited the office of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) Heart Saver Foundation at the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology on Tuesday and checked its record including funds and donations, and also raised some questions about its functioning.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Nasir Chadahar and others accompanied the ADC headquarters.

Also, a meeting of District Management and Operational Committee for NGOs met here under Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad here and reviewed different matters of NGOs registered under the Punjab Charity Act.

The meeting was told that 194 NGOs of category B and C had so far been registered in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Nasir

Recent Stories

Lahore Open Polo Championship: BN/DP, Master Paint ..

Lahore Open Polo Championship: BN/DP, Master Paints, Rijas/MP win openers

1 minute ago
 PA to meet on Friday

PA to meet on Friday

1 minute ago
 Woman killed, husband injured as truck runs over m ..

Woman killed, husband injured as truck runs over motorcycle

1 minute ago
 Father killed, son injured in firing

Father killed, son injured in firing

1 minute ago
 FMs of Pakistan, Belgium discuss ways to strengthe ..

FMs of Pakistan, Belgium discuss ways to strengthen ties

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister calls on Sindh Governor Imran ..

Sindh Chief Minister calls on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.