ADC HQs checks record of NGO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Muhammad Khalid visited the office of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) Heart Saver Foundation at the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology on Tuesday and checked its record including funds and donations, and also raised some questions about its functioning.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Nasir Chadahar and others accompanied the ADC headquarters.

Also, a meeting of District Management and Operational Committee for NGOs met here under Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad here and reviewed different matters of NGOs registered under the Punjab Charity Act.

The meeting was told that 194 NGOs of category B and C had so far been registered in the district.