ADC Hub inaugurates 7th Agriculture census on vision of PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The seventh agriculture census field operation in the district Hub was inaugurated by the focal person Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ali Raza Khosa on Wednesday.

According to press release issued here, under the vision of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has started the agricultural census across the country.

The seventh integrated digital count field operation of the agriculture census of Pakistan has started in the constituency Hub of the provincial Minister for agriculture and cooperative Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on the beginning of the new year.

The agriculture census is the first of its kind in the history of the country. Landowners and livestock owners would also be counted in the field operation.

Initially, 311 master trainers have been trained in Islamabad and in the second phase, 6500 agriculture census staff and 1368 supervisors have been trained at the district level.

The main objective of the field operation is to collect credible data for policy making in the agriculture sector.

Currently, Pakistan is ranked 109th out of 127 countries in the world in terms of food shortages, agricultural census will be helpful in improving the situation of food shortages.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Hub appreciated the joint efforts of all departments, especially the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and the Balochistan government, for conducting the seventh agricultural census in Hub.

ADC said that agricultural census will help increase the productivity of the country's agricultural commodities and reduce food shortages.

He said that the success of the agricultural census depends on the enumerators, he emphasized that the staff should fulfill their responsibilities and national responsibility with dedication and cheerfulness.