Open Menu

ADC-I Chairs Meeting Regarding Independence Day Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 08:34 PM

ADC-I chairs meeting regarding Independence day arrangements

Additional Deputy Commissioner I Tando Muhammad Khan Salim Ahmed Jatoi on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review arrangements for celebrating Independence day in a befitting manner on 14th August

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner I Tando Muhammad Khan Salim Ahmed Jatoi on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review arrangements for celebrating Independence day in a befitting manner on 14th August.

Addressing the meeting ADC-I said that celebrating Jashan-e-Azadi in a befitting manner was a matter of love with the country.

He further said that Independence Day would be celebrated with fervor and in this connection main ceremony will be held in the premises of DC Complex by hoisting the national flag and paying a salute.

ADC directed officers of all relevant departments to illuminate all Government buildings by hoisting national flag and decorating with buntings.

He directed officers of Town Committee to improve the sanitation situation in the city. He also directed to hold Independence day celebrations led by Assistant Commissioners in Taluka headquarters and arrange quiz competitions, National Songs and Tableua to educate school children about the significance f Independence, He also directed to plant saplings in offices regarding Independence day. Meeting was attended among others by Monitoring officer Abdul Haleem Leghari, Additional Directr Social Welfare Naeem Ahmed Memon, DSP Muhammad Khan Zanoor, Chief Minicipal officer Ejaz Malah, ACs of all talukas, Pricipals of Shool, Collegesm Heads of Private Educational institutions and other relevant officers.

Related Topics

Independence Tando Muhammad Khan Jatoi August All Government Love

Recent Stories

Netherlands Exploring How to Further Boost Ukraine ..

Netherlands Exploring How to Further Boost Ukraine's Air Defense - Prime Ministe ..

2 minutes ago
 YFK highlights Kashmir conflict through art

YFK highlights Kashmir conflict through art

2 minutes ago
 Maripur truck stand should be built as per the 199 ..

Maripur truck stand should be built as per the 1996 Master Plan: Mayor Karachi

2 minutes ago
 MBRSC announces national winners, set to represent ..

MBRSC announces national winners, set to represent UAE in 4th Kibo Robot Program ..

35 minutes ago
 Volunteers cherish ball kids experience on tennis ..

Volunteers cherish ball kids experience on tennis court

2 minutes ago
 BFA wraps up Breastfeeding Week forum

BFA wraps up Breastfeeding Week forum

36 minutes ago
Sardar Tanvir expresses sorrow over AJK President ..

Sardar Tanvir expresses sorrow over AJK President Sister demise

37 minutes ago
 Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) chairpe ..

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) chairperson inquires about health of ..

21 minutes ago
 Haroon Khan Shinwari named ECP spokesperson

Haroon Khan Shinwari named ECP spokesperson

21 minutes ago
 Dawar pleads for rejuvenated CoD to evolve politic ..

Dawar pleads for rejuvenated CoD to evolve political landscape

21 minutes ago
 Rampant France set up Australia clash, Colombia al ..

Rampant France set up Australia clash, Colombia also into quarters

21 minutes ago
 Construction work of Shadman drain at Rs 85m under ..

Construction work of Shadman drain at Rs 85m underway: Mayor Karachi

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan