ADC-I chairs meeting regarding Independence day arrangements

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner I Tando Muhammad Khan Salim Ahmed Jatoi on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review arrangements for celebrating Independence day in a befitting manner on 14th August.

Addressing the meeting ADC-I said that celebrating Jashan-e-Azadi in a befitting manner was a matter of love with the country.

He further said that Independence Day would be celebrated with fervor and in this connection main ceremony will be held in the premises of DC Complex by hoisting the national flag and paying a salute.

ADC directed officers of all relevant departments to illuminate all Government buildings by hoisting national flag and decorating with buntings.

He directed officers of Town Committee to improve the sanitation situation in the city. He also directed to hold Independence day celebrations led by Assistant Commissioners in Taluka headquarters and arrange quiz competitions, National Songs and Tableua to educate school children about the significance f Independence, He also directed to plant saplings in offices regarding Independence day. Meeting was attended among others by Monitoring officer Abdul Haleem Leghari, Additional Directr Social Welfare Naeem Ahmed Memon, DSP Muhammad Khan Zanoor, Chief Minicipal officer Ejaz Malah, ACs of all talukas, Pricipals of Shool, Collegesm Heads of Private Educational institutions and other relevant officers.