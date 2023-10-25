Open Menu

ADC-I Chairs Meeting Regarding Sale Of Fertilizer At Fixed Price

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2023 | 09:09 PM

ADC-I chairs meeting regarding sale of fertilizer at fixed price

In order to prevent smuggling, and hoarding of fertilizer and to ensure its sale at a fixed price in the district, The Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 chaired a meeting of fertilizer dealers. Directing the dealers, he said that details of stock-taking from fertilizer companies and sales to growers shall be submitted at DC Office on a daily basis

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) In order to prevent smuggling, and hoarding of fertilizer and to ensure its sale at a fixed price in the district, The Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 chaired a meeting of fertilizer dealers. Directing the dealers, he said that details of stock-taking from fertilizer companies and sales to growers shall be submitted at DC Office on a daily basis.

He also insured dealers to avoid black marketing, hoarding and sale of fertilizer on extra charges or in other cases contravening dealers would face action including sealing of shop, godown and even cancellation of license.

He said that the cultivation season of wheat and other crops is about to start for which availability of fertilizer and its sale at stipulated price shall be ensured.

ADC-1 instructed representatives of fertilizer companies to increase in quota of fertilizer dealers and its shipment to dealers on an equal basis.

On the occasion, Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa briefed about the requirement of fertilizers in the district for coming crops of wheat and others.

Representatives of fertilizer companies informed the meeting about the supply of fertilizers as per quota to dealers while dealers submitted about difficulties and issues coming up regarding the transportation of fertilizer.

Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils, officials of the agriculture department, representatives and dealers of fertilizer companies attended the meeting.

APP/rzq /mwq

Related Topics

Agriculture Sale Price All From Wheat

Recent Stories

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

3 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

5 hours ago
 Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

6 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

6 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

7 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

7 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

7 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

8 hours ago
 SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Al ..

SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

8 hours ago
 President, PM express condolences on demise of for ..

President, PM express condolences on demise of former Chinese PM Li Keqiang

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan