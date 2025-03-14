ADC-I chairs meeting regarding traffic management plan ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr in Nawabshah

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2025 | 09:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Shaheed Benazirabad, Hassan Zafar, chaired a meeting to adopt measures regarding maintenance of city's traffic and address the traffic issues.

During the meeting, ADC Hassan Zafar emphasized the importance of taking all necessary measures to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, preventing inconvenience for the public. He directed the traffic police in charge to deploy officers at key points to regulate traffic effectively and enforce one-way traffic rules where needed.

Addressing officials 0f Motorway Police, ADC instructed them to prepare for increased traffic on the National Highway during the festive season and take necessary steps to handle emergencies efficiently.

He also directed the Regional Transport Authority officers to conduct daily inspections of public transport vehicles on various routes and and stressed the need to impose fines on transporters found involved in charging excessive fares.

The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razzaq Sheikh, representatives from the Transport Authority, Traffic Police, Police, Municipal Corporation, and Motorway Police and related officials.

