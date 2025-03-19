ADC-I chairs meeting to formulate the program of 23 March

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner-I (ADC-I) Shaheed Benazirabad, Hassan Zafar, chaired a meeting at DC office on Monday to formulate the program of grand celebrations of March 23, Pakistan Resolution Day in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC-I Hassan Zafar said that Pakistan Resolution Day would be celebrated with great national enthusiasm to educate the young generation about the sacrifices made for the establishment of Pakistan.

He directed the officials of the Education Department to organize speech and quiz competitions in schools and colleges to highlight the significance of the Pakistan Resolution and the freedom struggle.

ADC-I instructed local government, municipal, and town administrations to make special arrangements for cleanliness drives across all cities of the district in preparation for March 23.

He also directed the Forest Department to arrange tree plantation campaigns on this occasion.

The meeting was attended by Medical Superintendent of People's Medical College Hospital, Dr. Yar Ali Jamali, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Additional Director of Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa, and officers from police, education, health, and social welfare departments.

Assistant Commissioners from all tehsils and representatives of various government departments were also present.

