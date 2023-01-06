Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana Ms. Rabiya Siyal chaired a meeting of District EPI and Polio Eradication Committee here at his office on Friday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana Ms. Rabiya Siyal chaired a meeting of District EPI and Polio Eradication Committee here at his office on Friday. The meeting discussed previous polio round while the strategy for the next polio round was also formulated.

The ADC said that polio was a contagious disease and every child up to 5 years of age must be vaccinated against it. She urged the officers of the Health Department, elected representatives, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and social workers to play their role in administering the anti-polio drops to the children, aged 5 years, during the anti-polio campaign, from January 16, 2023 to January 22, 2023.

She directed the officers of the District Health Department to make all out efforts for eradication of polio from the district. She directed to make a seven-days polio eradication campaign in Larkana district and said that no child should be deprived of vaccinations during the campaign.

The officials of the Health Department Larkana gave a briefing to the ADC about the preparations made in connection with the anti-polio campaign.

The ADC said that the polio teams must go to the areas where the rainwater was still standing and special arrangements should be made for this. She directed to constitute teams at Union Council and Union Committee level under specially constituted monitoring committees. The provincial government is paying special attention to the polio campaign, she added.

She also urged the health officials to ensure visits of Mobile teams to remote, katcha and rain and flood affected areas in this regard. Teams will be provided with transport facility and assistance in cold weather, she told.

The ADC said the collective efforts were required to make the anti-polio campaign successful adding that all the line-departments must also cooperate with the officials of the Health Department. Action will be taken against the officials on negligence, she added.

She stressed upon the need of public awareness through print and electronic media as said that the role of NGOs was important in this regard.

Earlier, District Health Officer Dr. Attar Hussain Shah told the meeting that 306850 children of age up to 5 years would be administered polio drops in Larkana district.

DHO Larkana also informed that in all the four talukas of Larkana district, 4 zones were established and 842 teams had been formed along with 82 fixed immunization centers in the district to vaccinate the kids. He hoped that the Target mentioned will be achieved. He further said that 30 to 55 transit polio teams have also been constituted in the district that would be available at Railway Station, bus stops and various markets of the district during the 7-day anti-polio campaign.

Representative of Police department assured to provide vehicles and security facilities to the mobile teams in the district.

President LCCI, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana, Representative of UNICEF, NGOs, Revenue Officers, education Officers were present in the meeting. The meeting was also attended by the Medical Superintendent CMC Hospital Larkana, Assistant Commissioners of Larkan district, Representative of UNICEF, representatives of WHO, NGOs, Revenue Officers, Education Officers, councilors and other concerned officials of various departments.