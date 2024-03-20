(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana Asif Raza Chandio presided over a meeting of District EPI & Polio Eradication Committee, at his office on Wednesday.

The previous polio campaign was discussed in the meeting, while the strategy for the next campaign was also formulated.

ADC-I Larkana said that polio is a contagious disease, from which every child up to 5 years of age must be vaccinated.

He urged the officers of the Health Department, elected representatives, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and social workers to play their role in administering the anti-polio drops to the children, aged 5 years, during the campaign, from March 25 to 31, 2024.

He directed the officers of the district health department to make all out efforts for eradication of Polio from the District.

He also directed that no child should be deprived of vaccinations during the campaign.

The officials of the health department gave a briefing to the ADC-I about the preparations made for the campaign.

Asif Raza Chandio said that polio teams should be constituted at Union council and union committee level and committees should be formed to monitor them.

He also urged the health department to ensure visit of Mobile teams to remote, katcha area and rain/flood affected areas.

He assured that all teams would be provided transport facility and needed assistance to maintain the cold chain.

He said that action will be taken against the officials of their negligence during campaign.

He said that there is a need for awareness of the public through print & electronic media as well as the NGOs play role in this regards.

He further said that the District Administration and Health Department are working as a team sprite to achieve desirable results.

He directed the Taluka Health Officers to submit their micro plans prepared for the campaign to control rooms set-up at Deputy Commissioner's Office and DHO office.

The meeting decided that the health department to ensure the mobile teams may reach in Rural and far-flung areas of the district.

Earlier, District Health Officer Larkana Dr. Syed Attar Hussain Shah said that in Larkana district to maintain it all estimated number of 306950 children, aged upto 5 years, must be covered.

DHO Larkana also informed that in all the four talukas of Larkana district 4 zones were established and 842 teams have been formed along with 92 fixed immunization centers in the district to vaccinate the kids. He hoped that the Target mentioned will be achieved.

He further said that thirty 56 transit polio teams have also been constituted in the district that would be available at Railway Station, bus stops and various markets of the district during the 7-day campaign.

Representative of Police department, attending the meeting, assured to provide vehicles and security facilities to the mobile teams in the district.

President LCCI, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana, Representative of UNICEF, NGOs, Revenue Officers, education Officers were also present in the meeting and the concerned officers assured that all out efforts would be made to succeed the campaign.

The meeting was also attended by the Medical Superintendent CMC Hospital Larkana, Assistant Commissioners of Larkana M. Arsalan Chuadhary, Representative of UNICEF, WHO, NGOs, Revenue Officers, Education Officers, councilors and other concerned officials of various departments.