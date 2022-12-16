UrduPoint.com

ADC-I Larkana Reviews Arrangements To Observes 15th Death Anniversary Of Shaheed BB

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2022 | 10:33 PM

ADC-I Larkana reviews arrangements to observes 15th death anniversary of Shaheed BB

The Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana, Rabiya Siyal presided over a meeting on Friday evening to review the arrangements to observes15h Death Anniversary of Former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto which is to be held at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on December 27.

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana, Rabiya Siyal presided over a meeting on Friday evening to review the arrangements to observes15h Death Anniversary of Former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto which is to be held at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on December 27.

The ADC-I Larkana apprised the meeting that the police department has been directed to prepare a foolproof security plan during the upcoming 15th death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to be observed at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

A control room will be established at his office to monitor all activities and ensure the law and order situation, she said.

She further said that close circuit cameras, walk-through gates and other security relating equipments will be installed at entry and exit points of the Mausoleum of martyrs of Bhutto Family at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana has directed officials of municipal administrations, works and services, Health Department, Public Health Engineering, SEPCO, Irrigation and other concerned departments to ensure their services and required facilities amongst potable water, the establishment of medical camps, installation lights, hand pumps, cleanliness facilities, generators and others.

She directed to works and services department to expedite its efforts to complete the ongoing development works of roads and other schemes before the 27th of December 2022, adding that basic health units and dispensaries will be set up at various roads leading to Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, where free medicines and health services will be provided to visitors round the clock.

The meeting was attended by officials of Shahbaz Rangers, District Police, Assistant Commissioners of Larkana, Ratodero, Bakrani, Dokri and other concerned officials of various departments.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Rangers Police Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Water Law And Order Larkana Bakrani Dokri Ratodero December Family All Southern Electric Power Company Limited

Recent Stories

France accused as parcel bomb wounds Russian in Ce ..

France accused as parcel bomb wounds Russian in Central Africa

2 minutes ago
 Fall of Dhaka, APS tragedy teach unity, brotherhoo ..

Fall of Dhaka, APS tragedy teach unity, brotherhood, love: Ashrafi

2 minutes ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa favourite to keep ANC leaders ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa favourite to keep ANC leadership despite scandal

2 minutes ago
 Albanians Hold Protests Near Serbian Embassy Amid ..

Albanians Hold Protests Near Serbian Embassy Amid Tensions in Kosovo - Reports

2 minutes ago
 French Defense Ministry Approves Contract to Begin ..

French Defense Ministry Approves Contract to Begin European FCAS Fighter Jet Con ..

12 minutes ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Trading Down 15% at Around $ ..

Gas Futures in Europe Trading Down 15% at Around $1,260 Per Thousand Cubic Meter ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.