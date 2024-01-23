ADC II Issues Notice To Sher Mohd Rind Over Code Of Conduct Violation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 06:47 PM
Additional Commissioner-ll District Monitoring Officer of District Shaheed Benazirabad has issued notice to candidate Sher Muhammad Rind contesting for the National Assembly seat from Nawabshah
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Additional Commissioner-ll District Monitoring Officer of District Shaheed Benazirabad has issued notice to candidate Sher Muhammad Rind contesting for the National Assembly seat from Nawabshah.
The notice was issued under Section 234(3) of the Election Act 2017.
The notice states that the monitoring team of Shaheed Benazirabad has reported that the said candidate has made an abuse/threat speech for other candidates, which is against the Code of Conduct of the Election Rules of the Election Act 2017.
The Assistant Commissioner-II District Monitoring Officer has directed the candidate to appear in person or through council to explain his position for violating the code of conduct and directions issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan before the Additional Commissioner-ll /Chief Monitoring Officer SBA on 25-01-2024 at 3 PM.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
Torkham border reopens for trade after successful Pak-Afghan talks
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary policy on January 29
Nawaz Sharif to take revolutionary steps to steer country out of economic crisis ..
RTEH organizes conference on advanced technologies in treatment facilities
Commissioner inspects Govt College Kohat for election preparation
Gold prices surge in Pakistan after Int’l market trend
SBP all set to announce Monetary Policy tomorrow
Speakers call for revolutionary policy to achieve economic, digital transformati ..
Man deprived of cash at gunpoint
BISE Lahore releases date sheet for upcoming matriculation exams
‘There was no word of conspiracy or threat,’ Asad Majeed records statement i ..
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Torkham border reopens for trade after successful Pak-Afghan talks26 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif to take revolutionary steps to steer country out of economic crisis: Abbasi3 minutes ago
-
RTEH organizes conference on advanced technologies in treatment facilities3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects Govt College Kohat for election preparation3 minutes ago
-
Speakers call for revolutionary policy to achieve economic, digital transformation4 minutes ago
-
Man deprived of cash at gunpoint4 minutes ago
-
‘There was no word of conspiracy or threat,’ Asad Majeed records statement in cipher case1 hour ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects development projects1 hour ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects public welfare projects1 hour ago
-
PPP to end politics of hatred: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari1 hour ago
-
LWMC launches cleanliness awareness campaign in schools1 hour ago
-
OLMT’s solar power conversion underway1 hour ago