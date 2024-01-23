Open Menu

ADC II Issues Notice To Sher Mohd Rind Over Code Of Conduct Violation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 06:47 PM

ADC II issues notice to Sher Mohd Rind over code of conduct violation

Additional Commissioner-ll District Monitoring Officer of District Shaheed Benazirabad has issued notice to candidate Sher Muhammad Rind contesting for the National Assembly seat from Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Additional Commissioner-ll District Monitoring Officer of District Shaheed Benazirabad has issued notice to candidate Sher Muhammad Rind contesting for the National Assembly seat from Nawabshah.

The notice was issued under Section 234(3) of the Election Act 2017.

The notice states that the monitoring team of Shaheed Benazirabad has reported that the said candidate has made an abuse/threat speech for other candidates, which is against the Code of Conduct of the Election Rules of the Election Act 2017.

The Assistant Commissioner-II District Monitoring Officer has directed the candidate to appear in person or through council to explain his position for violating the code of conduct and directions issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan before the Additional Commissioner-ll /Chief Monitoring Officer SBA on 25-01-2024 at 3 PM.

APP/rzq/mwq

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Martyrs Shaheed Election Commission Of Pakistan Nawabshah 2017 From

Recent Stories

Torkham border reopens for trade after successful ..

Torkham border reopens for trade after successful Pak-Afghan talks

26 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary policy on January 29

4 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif to take revolutionary steps to steer ..

Nawaz Sharif to take revolutionary steps to steer country out of economic crisis ..

3 minutes ago
 RTEH organizes conference on advanced technologie ..

RTEH organizes conference on advanced technologies in treatment facilities

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects Govt College Kohat for elect ..

Commissioner inspects Govt College Kohat for election preparation

3 minutes ago
 Gold prices surge in Pakistan after Int’l market ..

Gold prices surge in Pakistan after Int’l market trend

38 minutes ago
SBP all set to announce Monetary Policy tomorrow

SBP all set to announce Monetary Policy tomorrow

48 minutes ago
 Speakers call for revolutionary policy to achieve ..

Speakers call for revolutionary policy to achieve economic, digital transformati ..

4 minutes ago
 Man deprived of cash at gunpoint

Man deprived of cash at gunpoint

4 minutes ago
 BISE Lahore releases date sheet for upcoming matri ..

BISE Lahore releases date sheet for upcoming matriculation exams

1 hour ago
 ‘There was no word of conspiracy or threat,’ A ..

‘There was no word of conspiracy or threat,’ Asad Majeed records statement i ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects development projects

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan