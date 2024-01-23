ADC II issues notice to Sher Mohd Rind over code of conduct violation

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Additional Commissioner-ll District Monitoring Officer of District Shaheed Benazirabad has issued notice to candidate Sher Muhammad Rind contesting for the National Assembly seat from Nawabshah.

The notice was issued under Section 234(3) of the Election Act 2017.

The notice states that the monitoring team of Shaheed Benazirabad has reported that the said candidate has made an abuse/threat speech for other candidates, which is against the Code of Conduct of the Election Rules of the Election Act 2017.

The Assistant Commissioner-II District Monitoring Officer has directed the candidate to appear in person or through council to explain his position for violating the code of conduct and directions issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan before the Additional Commissioner-ll /Chief Monitoring Officer SBA on 25-01-2024 at 3 PM.

