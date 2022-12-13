UrduPoint.com

ADC-II Larkana Chairs Annual Meeting Of DASB

Published December 13, 2022

ADC-II Larkana chairs annual meeting of DASB

Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana Muhammad Ali Gopang has said that efforts will be made to resolve the problems and issues presented by retired soldiers, families of martyrs and disabled soldiers on priority basis and the issues presented will be taken up till next year's meeting.

He said this while presiding over the annual meeting of District Armed Services board (DASB) Larkana, on Tuesday.

He said that all possible assistance will be provided for the welfare of ex-servicemen, families of martyrs and disabled persons.

In the meeting, Assistant Director of District Armed Services Board, Squadron Leader (RTD.) Munsif Ali presented the problems of ex-servicemen and families of martyrs and said that rain-affected ex-servicemen and families of martyrs should be given financial assistance, on which the ADC-II issued instructions to the concerned officials.

He also ensured the necessary paperwork for the inauguration of the DASB camp office at Shikarpur. However, efforts will be made to waive the prescribed registration fee for the purchase of land.

Apart from this, he directed the NADRA officials to prepare CNIC, FRC and B forms for retired soldiers, families of martyrs and disabled persons. However, banks and GPOs were ordered to take immediate steps to open accounts of pensioners.

The District Health Officers was directed to provide full medical facilities to the retired soldiers, families of martyrs and pensioners in dispensaries and other hospitals of the Military Foundation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana said that the cases of issuing arms licenses to retired soldiers will also be investigated soon.

It was told in the meeting that the graves of the martyred soldiers have been damaged due to the heavy rains, on which Lt. Col. Shaukat Malik of Martyrs' Cell Pannu Aqil Geression said that efforts are underway in this regard and the graves of the martyrs will be repaired soon.

The meeting was attended by Pakistan Army Major Pir Baksh, District Armed Service Board Bashir Ahmed and other relevant officials.

