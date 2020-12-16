UrduPoint.com
ADC Imposes Fine On Violators Of Corona SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :In order to ensure implementation over standard operating procedure (SOPs) regarding Covid-19 pandemic the Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Amaar Hussain visited different areas of the city and fined various violators.

According to a handout issued on Wednesday, the ADC imposed fines to shop owners, hotels, sweets shops, sanitary shops and iron stores on violating corona precautions.

ADC also penalized drivers of public transport vans at Allah Wala Chowk and asked drivers and passengers to wear masks and use hand sanitizers.

The ADC fined Shah Latif sweet mart and ordered to seal shop.

He imposed a fine on Dewan Bakers for dealing customers which were not wearing masks.

ADC directed shop keepers to provide masks to every customer and not to allow any one to enter the shop without a mask.

The ADC imposed a fine worth Rs.14500 to the violators.

