ADC inaugurated plantation drive in KDA Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) ::Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Bashir Ahmed Saturday inaugurated a tree plantation campaign in Kohat Development Authority here.

Speaking during the tree plantation drive Additional Deputy Commissioner said steps have been taken to involve public-private partnership in the tree-plantation drive and advised the people to come and participate in the drive so that to ensure a clean and green environment to our future generation.

He said Deputy Commissioner Kohat Captain (R) Abdur Rehman has also issued instructions for involving all segments of the society in the tree plantation drives.

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed inaugurated plantation campaign in posh area of KDA Kohat, during plantation campaign fifteen hundred plants will be planted in one month at parks and at roadsides in KDA.