UrduPoint.com

ADC Inaugurates 13-day Campaign Against Typhoid In Dera

Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2022 | 08:00 PM

ADC inaugurates 13-day campaign against typhoid in Dera

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Muhammad Iqbal Wazir has formally inaugurated a 13-day vaccination campaign against typhoid by injecting the vaccine to a child here in Police Line Hospital Dera.

Under the campaign, 171,000 children and adults between the ages of nine moths and 15 years would be vaccinated against typhoid in 16 union councils of the district.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Deputy District Health Officer Dr Farooq Betanni, EPI Coordinator Irfan Aziz, District Health Communication Officer Polio Program Taskeen Abbas and representatives of health department, UNICEF, and World Health Organization (WHO).

The deputy DHO informed that out of 16 targeted union councils 10 were selected from Dera Ismail Khan Tehsil including five urban and five rural.

Two union councils from Paharpur and one each union council from Paroa, Kulachi, Daraban and Darazinda tehsils.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC said the typhoid prevention injections would be administered at community centers, private and public schools. Besides, he said, the anti-polio drops would also be administered to the children of under five years of age.

He said it was the duty of all citizens to get their children vaccinated against typhoid as it was a deadly disease.

He said the vaccine was safe and has no side effects.

Related Topics

World Police Polio Dera Ismail Khan All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

11 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

20 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

20 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

20 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.