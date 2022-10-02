ADC inaugurates 13-day campaign against typhoid in Dera

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Muhammad Iqbal Wazir has formally inaugurated a 13-day vaccination campaign against typhoid by injecting the vaccine to a child here in Police Line Hospital Dera.

Under the campaign, 171,000 children and adults between the ages of nine moths and 15 years would be vaccinated against typhoid in 16 union councils of the district.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Deputy District Health Officer Dr Farooq Betanni, EPI Coordinator Irfan Aziz, District Health Communication Officer Polio Program Taskeen Abbas and representatives of health department, UNICEF, and World Health Organization (WHO).

The deputy DHO informed that out of 16 targeted union councils 10 were selected from Dera Ismail Khan Tehsil including five urban and five rural.

Two union councils from Paharpur and one each union council from Paroa, Kulachi, Daraban and Darazinda tehsils.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC said the typhoid prevention injections would be administered at community centers, private and public schools. Besides, he said, the anti-polio drops would also be administered to the children of under five years of age.

He said it was the duty of all citizens to get their children vaccinated against typhoid as it was a deadly disease.

He said the vaccine was safe and has no side effects.