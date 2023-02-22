ADC inaugurates spring tree plantation drive

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariqullah Khan on Wednesday inaugurated a spring tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at the Town complex.

He urged the citizens to come forward and join hands with the administration to attain the desired goal of the government to make the country clean and green and successfully overcome environmental degradation challenges.

He said there was an important connection between trees and human life, as trees had a positive impact on the surrounding environment and provided a healthy atmosphere for human beings, he added.

He underlined the need to take solid measures for making the drive successful by mobilizing people to plant more trees.