ADC inspects clean drinking water supply at Tank city

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration is taking solid measures to ensure uninterrupted clean drinking water supply to citizens.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Tanveer Khan along with Additional Assistant Commissioner(AAC) Jamshed Alam paid a visit to tube wells in the district and reviewed the water supply to different areas of the city.

He directed the staff concerned to ensure smooth supply of drinking water to residents on schedule time and added that no disruption would be tolerated.

He said that it should also be ensured that pipelines were properly maintained and faults if developed, were timely fixed so that residents could not face any difficulty in availing water.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Sohoib, taking action on public complaints about mixing of filthy water with drinking water supply lines near Gali City, mobilized staff concerned of Tehsil Municipal Administration and got the issue resolved immediately.