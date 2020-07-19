UrduPoint.com
ADC Inspects Developmental Schemes In Rustam Tehsil

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 03:20 PM

ADC inspects developmental schemes in Rustam Tehsil

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) ::Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Naik Mohammad Sunday inspected the ongoing development schemes in Rustam, Sir Malang, Machi and Tower Banda under the supervision of Local Government Department and TMA.

He directed the departments to complete the development schemes within the stipulated time and not to compromise on quality.

In addition, after receiving public complaints because of alterations in the development scheme, the Additional DC visited the scheme concerned and no alterations were found but he issued necessary instructions to the department.

More Stories From Pakistan

