ADC inspects digital 'girdawari' process

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue, Muhammad Arshad Bhatti Thursday visited Kasur and reviewed the process of online digital periodic crop inspection (girdawari).

On the special instructions of the Punjab government, the ADC visited various locations of the district, including Sirhali Kalan, Pooja, Bedian Kalan, Wehigal, Rai and other villages and checked the process of digital 'girdawari' through online digital system and checked all the details from patwaris concerned about crop inspection, crop purchase inspection, cultivation, account, khasra number (deed), joint account etc .

He directed the officer concerned to implement the order of the Punjab government and complete the process of online digital 'girdawari' within stipulated timeline.