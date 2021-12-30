UrduPoint.com

ADC Inspects Digital 'girdawari' Process

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2021 | 03:20 PM

ADC inspects digital 'girdawari' process

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue, Muhammad Arshad Bhatti Thursday visited Kasur and reviewed the process of online digital periodic crop inspection (girdawari).

On the special instructions of the Punjab government, the ADC visited various locations of the district, including Sirhali Kalan, Pooja, Bedian Kalan, Wehigal, Rai and other villages and checked the process of digital 'girdawari' through online digital system and checked all the details from patwaris concerned about crop inspection, crop purchase inspection, cultivation, account, khasra number (deed), joint account etc .

He directed the officer concerned to implement the order of the Punjab government and complete the process of online digital 'girdawari' within stipulated timeline.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Kasur All From

Recent Stories

KPK retains prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 1 ..

KPK retains prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 169-run win over Northern

27 minutes ago
 Putin Sends New Year Messages to Leaders of India, ..

Putin Sends New Year Messages to Leaders of India, China, Japan, S.Korea - Kreml ..

9 minutes ago
 North Korean Ruling Party Starts Reviewing 2022 Dr ..

North Korean Ruling Party Starts Reviewing 2022 Draft Budget - State Media

9 minutes ago
 UK Pledges to Provide $141Mln to Help Vulnerable C ..

UK Pledges to Provide $141Mln to Help Vulnerable Countries Fight Omicron

9 minutes ago
 Russia to Keep Providing Military Assistance to Ma ..

Russia to Keep Providing Military Assistance to Mali - FMaria Zakharova

9 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Thur ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Thursday

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.