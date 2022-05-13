UrduPoint.com

ADC Inspects Newly Constructed Tourist Facilitation Centers

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2022 | 08:21 PM

To promote tourism and provide better transportation facilities to the people, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Abbottabad Jibrail Raza Friday inspected tourist facilitation centers and portable washrooms for the tourists at the rest area on the newly constructed Havelian Dhamtoor Bypass road

He also inspected various places regarding the construction and renovation of the Dhamtor Bypass entrance and issued instructions to the staff.

Chairman Dispute Resolve Committee Ayaz Saleem Rana, Additional Assistant Commissioner-Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal, Representative FWO, Representative Kite and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The construction work of the 18.25-kilometer-long Havelian Dhamtor bypass started in 2018 with a cost of one billion rupees to provide an alternative route for the tourists and locals for Galyat and Thandyani.

