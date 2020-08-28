UrduPoint.com
ADC Inspects Ongoing Development Projects

Fri 28th August 2020 | 07:32 PM

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Tariq Jamal, Lower Finance Officer Hafeezullah Friday inspected four CDLD funded rural development projects in Adenzai Tehsil

They also visited the water level and discharge in two water supply projects at Zebabad Chakdara and Kamal Khan were found satisfactory. However, construction and installation of water storage tanks and hand pumps were still pending.

The Finance Officer called for early completion of the remaining work of Abnoshi projects including Link Road and PCC in Sahasda and Kharkani villages and urged the concerned community board not to compromise on quality, quantity and record.

