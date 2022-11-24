UrduPoint.com

ADC Inspects Ongoing Work Over Water Supply Scheme

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2022 | 03:50 PM

ADC inspects ongoing work over water supply scheme

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Tanvir Ahmed on Thursday visited Tank Bazaar and inspected the ongoing work over Water Supply Pipe line under the beautification scheme in the bazaar.

The ADC paid this visit following the directions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmmor Khan while Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam Khan was also present on this occasion.

The Public Health Department has formally started its work over a water supply pipeline in the Tank bazaar.

Under the water supply scheme worth Rs 40 million, a PVC pipeline would be laid down on both sides of road in different areas of the city.

Under the project, a 10-inch pipeline from the traffic line to Durand Gate, a 12-inch pipe from Durand Gate to Pir Shah Sabir Ziarat, 8 inch pipe from the traffic point to Wazirabad and 6 inch pipe will be installed from the traffic point to Elahi Abad.

Apart from this, a tube-well would also be installed in Elahi Abad where the underground drinkable water would be available so that the clean drinking water could be supplied to the residents of entire city.

