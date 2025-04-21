Open Menu

ADC Inspects Polio Eradication Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2025 | 08:29 PM

ADC inspects polio eradication campaign

In line with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Work and the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the district administration is taking vigorous measures to make the polio eradication campaign more effective

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) In line with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Work and the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the district administration is taking vigorous measures to make the polio eradication campaign more effective.

In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General, Afzal Hayat Tarrar, visited the areas of Makyana and Dolata Nagar to review the ongoing polio campaign.

He observed the process of administering polio drops to children, interacted with the field teams, and closely monitored their attendance, performance, and reporting procedures.

Speaking on the occasion, Afzal Hayat Tarrar emphasized that the polio eradication campaign is a national duty, and any negligence or lapse in this regard will not be tolerated.

He appealed to the parents to fulfill their national responsibility by ensuring their children receive the polio drops, so that the future generation can be protected from this crippling disease.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner General reiterated the district administration's commitment to continue its efforts until polio is completely eradicated.

Recent Stories

RPO Alpa assures RCCI of resolving traders' proble ..

RPO Alpa assures RCCI of resolving traders' problems

3 minutes ago
 APHC briefs OIC Envoy on alarming Kashmir situatio ..

APHC briefs OIC Envoy on alarming Kashmir situation

2 minutes ago
 Catholic Church in Pakistan grieved on Pope Franci ..

Catholic Church in Pakistan grieved on Pope Francis' death

3 minutes ago
 Health Authority marks the launch of Polio Campaig ..

Health Authority marks the launch of Polio Campaign

9 minutes ago
 EU-Pakistan ties focusing on trade, climate, devel ..

EU-Pakistan ties focusing on trade, climate, development

9 minutes ago
 Hot weather forecast for Lahore

Hot weather forecast for Lahore

9 minutes ago
Seerat (SAW) Conference held at Degree College Lat ..

Seerat (SAW) Conference held at Degree College Latifabad

2 minutes ago
 ICCI plans business conferences, expos to link loc ..

ICCI plans business conferences, expos to link local and global Investors

2 minutes ago
 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ..

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pays tributes to Pope Francis ..

2 minutes ago
 ADC inspects polio eradication campaign

ADC inspects polio eradication campaign

2 minutes ago
 IIUI female student shot dead in hostel; hunt for ..

IIUI female student shot dead in hostel; hunt for assailant underway

2 minutes ago
 KP marks World TB Day with renewed commitment to e ..

KP marks World TB Day with renewed commitment to eliminate Tuberculosis

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan