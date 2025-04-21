ADC inspects polio eradication campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) In line with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Work and the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the district administration is taking vigorous measures to make the polio eradication campaign more effective.

In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General, Afzal Hayat Tarrar, visited the areas of Makyana and Dolata Nagar to review the ongoing polio campaign.

He observed the process of administering polio drops to children, interacted with the field teams, and closely monitored their attendance, performance, and reporting procedures.

Speaking on the occasion, Afzal Hayat Tarrar emphasized that the polio eradication campaign is a national duty, and any negligence or lapse in this regard will not be tolerated.

He appealed to the parents to fulfill their national responsibility by ensuring their children receive the polio drops, so that the future generation can be protected from this crippling disease.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner General reiterated the district administration's commitment to continue its efforts until polio is completely eradicated.