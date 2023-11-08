Open Menu

ADC Inspects Public Facilities At SDC

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ADC inspects public facilities at SDC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Tariq Mehmood on Wednesday paid a visit to the Service Delivery Center (SDC) and directed the officials concerned to make every possible effort to facilitate the citizens.

During the visit, he inspected all sections of the Center where he was briefed about various matters pertaining to facilities for people.

He said that the government had taken a number of measures for the masses’ welfare and added its benefits should be extended to citizens.

In this regard, he added that no negligence would be tolerated and it should be ensured that the general public was well-supported and facilitated.

He said that the district administration was committed to resolving problems of citizens at their doorstep and as part of such efforts, he lauded the SDC officials for making concrete measures to achieve this objective.

APP/slm

