ADC inspects records in Tehsilar Office Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mardan, Saeedullah Jan on Thursday visited Tehsildar Office Mardan and reviewed revenue services being provided to people.

He also inspected the Tehsildar Office and Girdawar Circle Offices and checked revenue records.

He met with the public and discussed the problems being faced by them, and the standard of revenue services.

He directed Tehsildar Mardan and Girdawar Circles Mardan to timely address problems faced by the public and to work with dedication and professionalism for public facilitation.