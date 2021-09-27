UrduPoint.com

ADC Issues Directive For Vaccination Of 15-18 Years Of Students

Umer Jamshaid 13 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 08:08 PM

ADC issues directive for vaccination of 15-18 years of students

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shahab Muhammad Khan Monday directed the heads of educational institutions to maintain the record of students for the completion of coronavirus vaccination in phases

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shahab Muhammad Khan Monday directed the heads of educational institutions to maintain the record of students for the completion of coronavirus vaccination in phases.

The ADC also directed the heads of educational institutions to cooperate with the health department and district administration to save their children and the future of the nation.

Shahab Muhammad Khan issued directives while chairing the meeting of the heads of educational institutions in order to vaccinate 15 to 18 years of age students.

In the meeting, the matters pertaining to vaccination also came under discussion.

In the meeting, the District Health Officer (DHO), Additional DG Health, Deputy DHO and heads of the schools, colleges and universities were also present.

Similarly, in district Mansehra, ADC Hasrat Khan reviewed the arrangements for the Coronavirus vaccination for students 15-18 years visited public and private sector schools and colleges.

He also requested masses to cooperate with the administration and vaccinate their children to eradicate Coronavirus and get for B from the nearest NADRA office.

