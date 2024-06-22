ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

Mock exercises were held at Trimu Headworks on Saturday, under the auspices of Rescue 1122 and the Provincial Disaster Authority in view of the expected flood in rivers to review the performance of concerned departments

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Mock exercises were held at Trimu Headworks on Saturday, under the auspices of Rescue 1122 and the Provincial Disaster Authority in view of the expected flood in rivers to review the performance of concerned departments.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Muhammad Abu Bakr was the chief guest at the occasion, while Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, Live Stock Department, Traffic Police, Municipal Committee, PDMA, Agriculture Department, and other concerned departments participated in the mock exercises. A well-planned move to save drowning people in a boat was admired by the viewers.

Eng. Ali Hasnain accompanied ADCG to check equipment used during rescue operations in floods. ADCG Revenue said that mock exercises were necessary to produce coordination between different departments and hence increase performance.

