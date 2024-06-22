ADC Jhang Inspects The Mock Exercises
Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2024 | 11:55 PM
Mock exercises were held at Trimu Headworks on Saturday, under the auspices of Rescue 1122 and the Provincial Disaster Authority in view of the expected flood in rivers to review the performance of concerned departments
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Mock exercises were held at Trimu Headworks on Saturday, under the auspices of Rescue 1122 and the Provincial Disaster Authority in view of the expected flood in rivers to review the performance of concerned departments.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Muhammad Abu Bakr was the chief guest at the occasion, while Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, Live Stock Department, Traffic Police, Municipal Committee, PDMA, Agriculture Department, and other concerned departments participated in the mock exercises. A well-planned move to save drowning people in a boat was admired by the viewers.
Eng. Ali Hasnain accompanied ADCG to check equipment used during rescue operations in floods. ADCG Revenue said that mock exercises were necessary to produce coordination between different departments and hence increase performance.
APP/dba/378
Recent Stories
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur
DR Congo militia kills more than 20 in village raid: sources
Three killed, dozens hurt, as Russia hits war-torn Ukraine city
PM grieved over death of Dr Sheikh Saleh, key holder of Ka’aba
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on Eid Al-Adha and succe ..33 seconds ago
-
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock35 seconds ago
-
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death a ..36 seconds ago
-
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply38 seconds ago
-
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister15 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered accountants15 minutes ago
-
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday15 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered accountants60 minutes ago
-
Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur60 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over death of Dr Sheikh Saleh, key holder of Ka’aba58 minutes ago
-
Devcom-Pakistan launches ‘Mansoor Rahi Cubism Award’ in memory of legendary artist58 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad visits Police Khidmat Markaz, reviews security measures, public facilities2 hours ago