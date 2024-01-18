Open Menu

ADC Kalat For Working Together To Improve Education Quality

January 18, 2024

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kalat Siraj Karim Baloch on Thursday said that special attention must be paid to the education sector and in this regard, we all have to work together to improve the quality of education.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the District Education Group to address issues of educational institutions in the area.

The meeting was attended by DOE Nisar Ahmad Noorzai, DDEO Abdul Rasheed Longo DDOE, Manguchar Ghulam Farooq, DMARTSM Ghulam Farooq Lecturer Government Degree College Kalat Dilmurad Principal Girls Degree College Saqiba Imam District Accounts Officer Ali Asghar Lehri Ehsanullah and others.

The participants of the meeting discussed the facilities available in the schools of Kalat district and the problems faced by them.

Whatever decisions will be taken in the meeting of the District Education Group will be implemented in all cases, he said adding that all resources would be utilized to solve the problems faced by the Education Department.

He said that children were the architects of our future, they have to be adorned with the best education to beautify their future, and only education could bring society out of the darkness of ignorance.

