ADC Kalat For Working Together To Improve Education Quality
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 08:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kalat Siraj Karim Baloch on Thursday said that special attention must be paid to the education sector and in this regard, we all have to work together to improve the quality of education.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the District Education Group to address issues of educational institutions in the area.
The meeting was attended by DOE Nisar Ahmad Noorzai, DDEO Abdul Rasheed Longo DDOE, Manguchar Ghulam Farooq, DMARTSM Ghulam Farooq Lecturer Government Degree College Kalat Dilmurad Principal Girls Degree College Saqiba Imam District Accounts Officer Ali Asghar Lehri Ehsanullah and others.
The participants of the meeting discussed the facilities available in the schools of Kalat district and the problems faced by them.
Whatever decisions will be taken in the meeting of the District Education Group will be implemented in all cases, he said adding that all resources would be utilized to solve the problems faced by the Education Department.
He said that children were the architects of our future, they have to be adorned with the best education to beautify their future, and only education could bring society out of the darkness of ignorance.
Recent Stories
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal minister announces to organize awareness sessions on interfaith harmony in rural areas4 minutes ago
-
New PEC Punjab takes charge4 minutes ago
-
KP CM meets PAJCCI delegation; discusses issues due to closure of Pak-Afghan border4 minutes ago
-
Senate body discusses certificate verification of overseas employees4 minutes ago
-
Divisional Commissioner Sukkur reviews election preparations4 minutes ago
-
DC distributes gifts among children at Zamung Kor4 minutes ago
-
SAU holds 12th convocation14 minutes ago
-
RWMC ensures the cleanliness of Murree14 minutes ago
-
Achakzai visits SSP traffic office14 minutes ago
-
Delegates from Africa arrive for 3rd Engineering Show14 minutes ago
-
Second dose of Nitrogenous fertilizers better only if applied within 55-60 days of wheat sowing24 minutes ago
-
Illustrious Saraiki singer Arif Khan laid to rest24 minutes ago