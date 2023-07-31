Open Menu

ADC Kicks Off Anti-polio Drive In Nushki

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2023 | 11:06 PM

ADC kicks off anti-polio drive in Nushki

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Nizam Rahim Baloch has inaugurated an anti-polio campaign by administering drops to a child in Nushki district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Nizam Rahim Baloch has inaugurated an anti-polio campaign by administering drops to a child in Nushki district on Monday.

The ADC on the occasion urged parents to administer anti-polio drops to children up to five years of age to protect them against the deadly disease.

"Polio is a dangerous disease and for that sincere efforts are needed to protect future generations," he said seeking everyone's role in its elimination.

He stressed scholars, civil society and others to raise awareness among the public about the crippling disease.

Baloch said the district administration was extending full cooperation with the health department in that regard whereas a Polio Control Room was also set up with contact No. 0825872223, he noted.

Deputy DHO Dr Mushtaq Mengal, WHO representative, Dr. Abdul Malik, MNE Officer, Agha Dawood Shah, Communication Officer, UNICEF, Mehrullah Badeni, DSV, Attaullah Mengal, AHT Officer, Zahir Mengal, District Chairman of the National Program, President of Abdul Raziq Zehri Paramedics Abdul Rauf Mengal Khalil Ahmed Mengal and others were also present on the occassion.

Related Topics

Polio Civil Society Nushki

Recent Stories

US Designates Leaders of Islamic State, Al-Qaeda C ..

US Designates Leaders of Islamic State, Al-Qaeda Cells in Maldives - Treasury

8 minutes ago
 COAS, Chinese Vice Premier reiterate desire for in ..

COAS, Chinese Vice Premier reiterate desire for increasing bilateral ties in all ..

19 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Srpska Officials for Allegedly Underm ..

US Sanctions Srpska Officials for Allegedly Undermining Dayton Accords - Treasur ..

19 minutes ago
 UNESCO Recommends Placing Venice on World Heritage ..

UNESCO Recommends Placing Venice on World Heritage in Danger List

19 minutes ago
 CPEC symbol of prosperity, shared development: Pri ..

CPEC symbol of prosperity, shared development: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

19 minutes ago
 US House Oversight Committee Requests Information ..

US House Oversight Committee Requests Information on Influence of Hunter Biden A ..

29 minutes ago
Finance deptt releases Rs 100 mln for rehabilitati ..

Finance deptt releases Rs 100 mln for rehabilitation of flood affectees

12 minutes ago
 Senegal opposition figure Sonko charged and detain ..

Senegal opposition figure Sonko charged and detained: lawyer

12 minutes ago
 Shamyl's not out 57 leads Shaheens' to nine-wicket ..

Shamyl's not out 57 leads Shaheens' to nine-wicket win

12 minutes ago
 UN chief strongly condemns Bajaur terrorist attack ..

UN chief strongly condemns Bajaur terrorist attack

12 minutes ago
 Russian National Konoshchenok Not Receiving Needed ..

Russian National Konoshchenok Not Receiving Needed Medication in US Custody - De ..

12 minutes ago
 National Assembly passes seven government bills

National Assembly passes seven government bills

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan