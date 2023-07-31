ADC kicks off anti-polio drive in Nushki

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Nizam Rahim Baloch has inaugurated an anti-polio campaign by administering drops to a child in Nushki district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Nizam Rahim Baloch has inaugurated an anti-polio campaign by administering drops to a child in Nushki district on Monday.

The ADC on the occasion urged parents to administer anti-polio drops to children up to five years of age to protect them against the deadly disease.

"Polio is a dangerous disease and for that sincere efforts are needed to protect future generations," he said seeking everyone's role in its elimination.

He stressed scholars, civil society and others to raise awareness among the public about the crippling disease.

Baloch said the district administration was extending full cooperation with the health department in that regard whereas a Polio Control Room was also set up with contact No. 0825872223, he noted.

Deputy DHO Dr Mushtaq Mengal, WHO representative, Dr. Abdul Malik, MNE Officer, Agha Dawood Shah, Communication Officer, UNICEF, Mehrullah Badeni, DSV, Attaullah Mengal, AHT Officer, Zahir Mengal, District Chairman of the National Program, President of Abdul Raziq Zehri Paramedics Abdul Rauf Mengal Khalil Ahmed Mengal and others were also present on the occassion.